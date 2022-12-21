Michiana grocery stores handle high customer volume ahead of winter storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re the kind of person saving your holiday shopping and errands until the last minute, you may want to rethink your decision!

Major grocery stores such as Martin’s Supermarkets and Costco are seeing an increase in customers ahead of the winter storm that is expected in the area later this week.

Residents are familiar with winter storms, which is why many are stocking up!

Many people that may have otherwise waited a couple more days to do their shopping are out stocking up and grabbing holiday necessities while the weather is still nice. Their biggest concern is how the road conditions will be.

“Mostly from the storm we had last couple weeks ago with the ice fall; it was just crazy, and I’m hoping people will be able to get out a little sooner and help themselves before it gets to that,” Michiana resident Christian Hess said.

It is recommended that those with errands or shopping requirements before the holiday do so now because some rough winter weather is coming!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.