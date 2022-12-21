Man on parole for molestation sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

Joshua Campbell, on parole for molestation, was sentenced to 10 years for child pornography on Tuesday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography on Tuesday.

Joshua Campbell, 32, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to case documents, in April 2019, Campbell was on parole for child molestation when he downloaded images and videos of child pornography. Some of the images and videos were of minors under the age of 12.

Campbell’s sentence took into consideration his prior conviction.

