Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say

Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor...
Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A man in Virginia was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a school bus, officials said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man lingering near a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus.

As deputies were on their way to the area, the caller said the man got into the school bus and drove away.

Deputies were able to find the bus about 20 minutes later with 34-year-old Matthew Heuple inside.

Heuple stopped the bus and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Heuple is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail. Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
Winter Storm to Impact Holiday Travel
Antoine Dallas
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected

Latest News

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in...
‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma. (KECY, KYMA-DT, CNN)
Migrant families continue to cross into US
Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack.
8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada