LaPorte plant strike could end next week

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A labor strike at a LaPorte County plant enters a third week after nearly 200 workers have demanded better pay and the end of “forced overtime.” MonoSol, the company in question, has countered that “unplanned overtime” is the result of “excessive absenteeism.”

Since November 30th, the unionized employees with Teamsters Local 135 have spent shifts outside the plant known for manufacturing water-soluble film used in laundry and dishwashing detergent pods.

“It’s hard,” said Tim Courtney, Local 135 business rep. “These guys they voted for that right. They knew what they were going after. They knew what kind of sacrifice it would take.”

Courtney said the union’s bargaining committee, a federal mediator, and MonoSol met for 12 hours this past Sunday.

“The mediator has a suggested offer for us to vote. And we’re going to take that to the membership this Monday afternoon for their consideration,” Courtney explained.

MonoSol Vice President of Corporate Affairs Matt Vander Laan issued a statement on Wednesday:

We heard last night that the vote will be delayed to Monday due to the impending blizzard.

If the mediated proposal is approved, plans are to restart operations on Tuesday. Because the delay is weather related and no fault of our employees or the union, MonoSol will provide Christmas holiday pay. Additionally, there are no additional mediation sessions scheduled before the end of the year. The mediator is out of the country for the holidays.

