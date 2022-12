GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced on Tuesday that he’s running for reelection.

The Goshen native, who has been in office since 2015, is running for his third term in office.

In his announcement, Stutsman said that he loves his job and his community.

The full announcement can be read in its entirety below:

(The Stutsman for Mayor Campaign)

(The Stutsman for Mayor Campaign)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.