Irish men’s hoops still in ‘bounce back mode’ after losing back-to-back games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will stay in “bounce back mode” as they resume ACC play against Florida State on Wednesday night.

The Irish dropped their second straight game over the weekend against Georgia and now sit at 7-4 on the season.

Notre Dame picked up one good win for its March Madness resume against Michigan State, and that was a pounding at Purcell Pavilion back on Nov. 30.

But Irish head coach Mike Brey thinks seeing good things may not be what this team needs right now to get back on track.

“I think right now we need to see not good stuff,” Brey said. “But we’ll come back to that, and it’s not like we haven’t done it. We’ve sat down and guarded to escape and win some games, like the first game of the season. But sometimes you need your life to flash before your eyes, hopefully not consecutive or a couple in a row, and you got a chance to bounce back. You know how to do it. Here it comes. This group has ownership of itself. They’re older guys.”

Tipoff against Florida State in Tallahassee is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will air on the ACC Network.

