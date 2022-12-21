Irish men’s hoops still in ‘bounce back mode’ after losing back-to-back games

Notre Dame continues conference play Wednesday night at Florida State
By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will stay in “bounce back mode” as they resume ACC play against Florida State on Wednesday night.

The Irish dropped their second straight game over the weekend against Georgia and now sit at 7-4 on the season.

Notre Dame picked up one good win for its March Madness resume against Michigan State, and that was a pounding at Purcell Pavilion back on Nov. 30.

But Irish head coach Mike Brey thinks seeing good things may not be what this team needs right now to get back on track.

“I think right now we need to see not good stuff,” Brey said. “But we’ll come back to that, and it’s not like we haven’t done it. We’ve sat down and guarded to escape and win some games, like the first game of the season. But sometimes you need your life to flash before your eyes, hopefully not consecutive or a couple in a row, and you got a chance to bounce back. You know how to do it. Here it comes. This group has ownership of itself. They’re older guys.”

Tipoff against Florida State in Tallahassee is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
Winter Storm to Impact Holiday Travel
Antoine Dallas
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected

Latest News

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, is chase by members of Notre Dame during...
Ghost of Quarterback Past: Irish learn from facing Heisman winner
South Carolina features a relatively well-known quarterback in former Netflix star Spencer...
Who will play QB for the Irish in Jacksonville?
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State
The football team treated over 100 children from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Boys &...
Notre Dame football players take Michiana kids shopping for Christmas gifts