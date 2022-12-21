Indiana Toll Road issues ban for some oversized vehicles due to winter storm

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road has issued a winter weather ban for certain oversized vehicles.

The ban is for triple tractor-trailers, doubles, and high-profile oversize permit loads.

It’s in effect from Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST) until Sunday, Dec. 25, at 12 a.m. EST (Saturday, Dec. 24, at 11 p.m. CST).

Passenger vehicles are not included in the ban. Anyone who does not need to be on the roads is being asked to avoid any travel.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Indiana Toll Road issues ban for some oversized vehicles due to winter storm
