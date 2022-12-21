Indiana Toll Road issues ban for some oversized vehicles due to winter storm

(WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road has issued a winter weather ban for certain oversized vehicles.

The ban is for triple tractor-trailers, doubles, and high-profile oversize permit loads.

It’s in effect from Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST) until Sunday, Dec. 25, at 12 a.m. EST (Saturday, Dec. 24, at 11 p.m. CST).

Passenger vehicles are not included in the ban. Anyone who does not need to be on the roads is being asked to avoid any travel.

Travel will be extremely difficult during the upcoming winter event. INDOT Northwest, @ISPLowell2 & @ISPBremen encourage you to avoid non-essential travel from Thurs PM - Fri PM. Travel conditions could remain challenging through Sat as well. Adjust holiday travel accordingly. pic.twitter.com/4xrbDmjJLl — INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) December 21, 2022

