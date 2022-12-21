Indiana National Guard, Operations Center activated for winter storm

Indiana National Guard
Indiana National Guard(Indiana National Guard)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A significant weather storm is headed to Michiana, with cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state.

The system has the potential to be life-threatening and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages.

Hoosiers are encouraged to stay off the roads through the weekend unless absolutely necessary to allow road crews the time and space to safely remove snow and ice from roadways.

The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 7 a.m. Thursday and will operate 24/7 through the event. Governor Holcomb has activated 150 Indiana National Guard service members to serve as “Highway Assistance Teams” that will be positioned across the projected storm area to help drivers if needed.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security would also like to remind residents of a few resources available to them:

For a preparation list of storm essentials click here.

For a list of warming centers throughout Indiana click here.

For the Indiana Travel Advisory map click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a blizzard warning mean for us here in Michiana?
Winter Storm to Impact Holiday Travel
Antoine Dallas
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected

Latest News

“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!
South Bend Police Department arrests The Grinch
We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong...
First Look at Weather – 5:30
Food Bank of Northern Indiana fills need of food donations left by pantry.
Food Bank of Northern Indiana fills need of food donations
The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental and...
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire