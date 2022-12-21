How potential winter storm affects church services

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Since a winter storm is expected to blast across Michiana, safety is on everyone’s mind!

And people want to know if church services will go on?

The answer is, yes!

St. Pius X Catholic Church plans to keep their scheduled services.

Christmas Eve services will be live streamed too.

Just a block away, Nfluence Church is having their Christmas Eve service.

“Obviously we are expecting some pretty crazy weather. Our plan this Christmas is to focus on our Christmas Eve service. We already intended to kind of give Sunday morning as a time for our families just to be able to enjoy together,” said Lead Pastor of Nfluence Church Lucas Miles.

The service will also be streamed.

“And, you know, we’re going to keep our eyes on the weather, and we have certain protocols in place that we look for, and perimeters that would decide if we feel it’s safe enough to have a service on that given day. Either way, we are going to be streaming the service, so if I have to hike there in the snow to do a service on Christmas Eve, we’re going to make it happen...We’re doubling down on the celebration of Jesus...and just, I’m encouraging people just to embrace the joy of the season...and the weather with all of it. We are South Bend people. We are Michiana people. We know what this is like and we can handle it,” said Miles.

Stay warm and safe, everyone!

