SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!

The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday.

According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!

So, your presents and Christmas trees are safe this year!

