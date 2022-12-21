Ghost of Quarterback Past: Irish learn from facing Heisman winner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense has had a bit of time to digest the team’s loss last month to the USC Trojans and their Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

A theme for Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup against South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is learning from the past.

This is important for the Irish as they prepare to face the Gamecocks, who are led by quarterback Spencer Rattler. While Rattler wasn’t a Heisman contender, he was still one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

Freshman All-American defensive back Benjamin Morrison touched on his takeaways from facing an offense like USC’s before the bowl game.

“The amount of improvement that we can take away from that game, I feel like going up against two guys like that, going into the game,” Morrison said. “Ultimately, you’re a freshman, so you don’t really know where you’re at. So, having a dude to go against who’s received the accolades he’s received, just coming out of that game realizing that you can compete with the best in the country. It was more so understanding what we have to clean up as a defense and how far we can really go in the future.”

Kickoff for the Gator bowl is set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. The game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.