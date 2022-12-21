Former Stevensville business owner sentenced 15-40 years for criminal sexual conduct with child

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Stevensville business owner who was charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old has been sentenced to up to 40 years behind bars for criminal sexual conduct with a child.

As part of a plea deal, 51-year-old Brian VanHorn pleaded no contest and must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County Trial Court Judge Jennifer Smith called VanHorn’s crime “despicable” before handing him his prison sentence.

VanHorn previously owned Sensational Spas in Stevensville, but the business is now under new ownership.

Brian VanHorn (The Herald-Palladium)

