Food Bank of Northern Indiana fills gap amid Mishawaka Food Pantry’s temporary closure

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Grinch has competition this year.

In Mishawaka, it’s bed bugs that threaten to ruin Christmas.

A bed bug infestation has shut down the Mishawaka Food Pantry for much of the month of December.

The pantry’s own website says that the facility has been shuttered since December 8th.

Wednesday, it was the Northern Indiana Food Bank that stepped up to the plate.

“We received an email from a (Mishawaka Pantry) client stating that they were hungry, and it was Christmas, and they didn’t have food, so, we yesterday, very quickly, pulled the trigger and made this happen today,” said the Food Bank’s Brandy Love.

The Food Bank brought two truckloads worth of groceries to the Mishawaka pantry site and handed out 300 boxes of food during an emergency mobile distribution event.

David Wise of Mishawaka was there and says he relies on the Mishawaka pantry. “Yes, I do. I go here a lot and during Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, they have lunch, nice hot meals for us.”

While no hot meals were served today, Brandy Love said, “we put in food that would, If you have a home, you can eat. If you don’t have a home, you can eat. We have peanut butter jelly bread, we have canned protein, canned Spaghetti O’s and ravioli.”

Luis came to the pantry because he is on a forced unpaid break from his job related to the RV industry. “The help is very, very good. It’s good when you don’t have anything in the house, and the money’s tight like it has been.”

The pantry homepage says the facility will remain closed until a professional exterminator has finished battling the bugs.

“If they are not able to open then we will probably be doing another one in the next week or two,” said Brandy Love. “So, hopefully, they get their doors open soon.”

