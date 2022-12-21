Elkhart prepares for winter storm

By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm.

City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures.

They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas that get the most dangerous in winter weather, namely bridges, overpasses, and sharp curves.

They’re not stopping anytime soon. Around two AM tomorrow morning, they’ll send those same trucks to pretreat the main roadways in Elkhart.

They’ll deploy the snow plows once the snowfall starts. The plows will keep going in two 12-hour shifts as long as the snow keeps coming down.

The street department superintendent for Elkhart says they’re fully staffed and all their equipment is fully functional, so they’re ready to handle anything this storm throws at them.

“Our salt barn, as you’ll see, is totally full. We’re fully staffed. Our garage has worked diligently this week to get any little item that we’ve had up and running. So, everything is up and going, we’re fully staffed, and this is just something we do every time it snows,” Elkhart Street Department Superintendent Mike Szucs.

It’s not just snow and ice they’re worrying about, but also the people who could be left out in the cold.

If you know anyone who will need emergency shelter over the next couple of days, direct them to the Faith Mission which is located at 801 Benham Ave.

That will be the emergency shelter for all of Elkhart County and it will be open 24/7. We know those who need this information the most aren’t always able to watch our newscasts, so if you have family or friends that struggle to find shelter, please pass this information along to them.

If you need to help someone get to the emergency shelter, don’t try to do it yourself. You can actually call the city of Elkhart dispatch at 574-533-4151.

“If you don’t have to go out Friday, stay home. We know this is Christmas weekend and people want to get to their families. If you have to delay your celebration a little bit, we encourage you to do that because we’d like you to be safe and spend time with your family,” City of Elkhart Communications Corinne Straight.

City officials urge people who don’t have to drive to stay inside during the storm.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a blizzard warning mean for us here in Michiana?
Winter Storm to Impact Holiday Travel
Antoine Dallas
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected

Latest News

“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
MonoSol employees have been on strike since November 30th.
LaPorte plant strike could end next week
Make sure you are prepared this winter!
What to keep in your car when traveling through winter weather
Over 100 MonoSol employees still on strike days before Christmas
Over 100 MonoSol employees still on strike days before Christmas