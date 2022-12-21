Elkhart prepares for winter storm

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm.

City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures.

They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas that get the most dangerous in winter weather, namely bridges, overpasses, and sharp curves.

They’re not stopping anytime soon. Around two AM tomorrow morning, they’ll send those same trucks to pretreat the main roadways in Elkhart.

They’ll deploy the snow plows once the snowfall starts. The plows will keep going in two 12-hour shifts as long as the snow keeps coming down.

The street department superintendent for Elkhart says they’re fully staffed and all their equipment is fully functional, so they’re ready to handle anything this storm throws at them.

“Our salt barn, as you’ll see, is totally full. We’re fully staffed. Our garage has worked diligently this week to get any little item that we’ve had up and running. So, everything is up and going, we’re fully staffed, and this is just something we do every time it snows,” Elkhart Street Department Superintendent Mike Szucs.

It’s not just snow and ice they’re worrying about, but also the people who could be left out in the cold.

If you know anyone who will need emergency shelter over the next couple of days, direct them to the Faith Mission which is located at 801 Benham Ave.

That will be the emergency shelter for all of Elkhart County and it will be open 24/7. We know those who need this information the most aren’t always able to watch our newscasts, so if you have family or friends that struggle to find shelter, please pass this information along to them.

If you need to help someone get to the emergency shelter, don’t try to do it yourself. You can actually call the city of Elkhart dispatch at 574-533-4151.

“If you don’t have to go out Friday, stay home. We know this is Christmas weekend and people want to get to their families. If you have to delay your celebration a little bit, we encourage you to do that because we’d like you to be safe and spend time with your family,” City of Elkhart Communications Corinne Straight.

City officials urge people who don’t have to drive to stay inside during the storm.

