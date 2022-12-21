Elkhart Community Middle Schools closed Wednesday due to bus driver shortage
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart Community Middle Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to a bus driver shortage.
All middle schools are closed, including North Side, Pierre Moran, and West Side middle schools. Students will have an e-Learning day and should log on to Canvas for additional information and schedules.
The closures do not affect Elkhart elementary or high schools.
A shortage of bus drivers continues to be a problem for districts across Michiana, with Warsaw and Edwardsburg Schools opting for e-Learning last week.
