Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen

By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night.

Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.

The pursuit ended near County Road 31 and County Road 40 when the vehicle drove into a cornfield. King is then accused of getting out of the car and running away.

He was eventually caught, but allegedly caused a hand injury to an officer attempting to place him under arrest.

King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury. Court records show he is also accused of resisting law enforcement in Lawrence County, Ind. That charge was filed less than two weeks ago.

