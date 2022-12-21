Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree

Wendy Haenes
Wendy Haenes(Office of the Marshall County Sheriff)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say she was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance after she crashed a mail carrier vehicle into a tree.

Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Nutmeg Trail in Plymouth.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 49-year-old Wendy K. Haenes. During the investigation, Haenes was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance. Police did not specify what the controlled substance was.

Haenes was taken to the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while intoxicated endangering.

