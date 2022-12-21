Benton Harbor man sentenced to 12 years for nationwide wire fraud scheme

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The last of seven defendants, six of whom are from Benton Harbor, received their prison sentence for leading a nationwide wire fraud scheme that targeted national retail giant Walmart.

A judge sentenced 31-year-old Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 12 years in prison. Ferguson was labeled as the leader of the conspiracy, committing wire fraud at hundreds of Walmart stores across 38 states.

A judge said during the sentencing that the men stole and conducted fraudulent returns at over 300 Walmarts across the country.

“This sentence marks the end of rampant crime sprees by six men who stole from and conducted fraudulent returns at over 300 Walmart stores across the nation,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a press release. “This crime not only affected a major retailer, it affected the lives of hundreds of Walmart employees. Some store associates had Walmart keys stolen from their hands as they opened electronic cases for the defendants. Others had their vests, name tags, and store radios stolen. One associate required emergency medical treatment after being assaulted during a theft. And countless Walmart employees were pressured by Adarius Ferguson while he made fraudulent returns.”

As part of the scheme, the suspects stole products such as internet routers, Apple products, and iRobot vacuums. With the money made from the stolen goods, the suspects would purchase high-end electronics and then alter their receipts to increase the amount they would receive upon return.

The other defendants sentenced in the fraud scheme are listed below:

Christopher Campbell, 23, of Benton Harbor, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Joshawn Wilson, 23, of Benton Harbor, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Jaylen Sulton, 21, of Benton Harbor, was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Tipton Lamar Walker, 22, of Benton Harbor, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Marquis Davis, 24, of Benton Harbor, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Elisha Vary, 22, of Jackson, was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

In total, the group stole over $275,000 in electronics and over $400,000 in fraudulent returns.

