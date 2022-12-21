Berrien County adopts ‘master plan’ to bring recreational trail network to the area
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New trails could be coming to Berrien County soon!
The Berrien County Board of Commissioners adopted a master plan assembled by Friends of Berrien County Trails. The plan is a detailed roadmap for short and long-term priorities for the trails network for the next decade.
The goal is to connect communities to key destinations such as schools, parks, beaches, shopping areas, medical facilities, and major employment centers.
Four regionally significant routes are the backbone of the proposed trail network:
- Marquette Greenway/Red Arrow Linear Park/Lakeview Trail
- Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail
- Old Sauk Trail
- McCoy’s Creek Trail
The proposed routes would increase the mileage of infrastructure by 372 miles.
The plan reflects community input from the last year from a series of public workshops, online surveys, expert focus groups, and municipal assessments.
