Animal safety tips ahead of the winter storm

By Alex Almanza
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) — While the frigid temperatures could be dangerous for us, they could be fatal to those furry friends.

Ahead of the expected winter storm, pet experts say that owners should be extra cautious with their pets. Dr. David Visser of the Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg says that people shouldn’t keep pets outside for any longer than a few minutes at a time during extremely cold temperatures.

“It’s not really going to be conducive to be outdoors for long periods of time,” said Dr. Visser. “Yes, they’re going to get their circulation, but it’s a mistake to believe that they’re built to be outdoors. This actually can be a problem for them.”

If possible, he suggests making a shoveled area where dogs can roam without freezing their paws. After returning inside, pets should be wiped down to get rid of any ice, rock salt, and any other chemicals on the ground.

If outdoor exercise for pets is not an option, owners should consider indoor exercise.

“Some people think about putting a sweater on their dog. I do want to say that a Pomeranian’s thick coat is thick until you put a sweater on it,” said Dr. Visser. “Then all of a sudden, it’s batted down, so a thick-coated dog should be allowed to have a thick coat unencumbered, but if you have a short-haired dog, yes, it’s okay to go from short-haired to thick and in the form of a sweater.”

Dr. Visser also advises that other animals, such as cats, should not be outside. He also reminds you to make sure pets are wearing some form of identification, such as a microchip or tag.

