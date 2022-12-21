2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County.

On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.

That’s where the driver and passenger tried to run away but were apprehended after a short chase on foot.

Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement.

According to charging documents, Doyle allegedly told police she took the vehicle after spending a night outside in the cold.

Amber Doyle and David Ryan (WNDU)

