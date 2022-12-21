10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County.

According to LaPorte County Capt. Derek J. Allen, it happened in the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North.

The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental and possibly electrical.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

