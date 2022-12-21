10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County.

According to LaPorte County Capt. Derek J. Allen, it happened in the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North.

The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental and possibly electrical.

Late last night deputies responded to the 6800 east blk of CR 300 N reference a barn that had caught fire.



10 pigs perished in the blaze.



The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental - possible electrical.



📸 - Deputy Masterson pic.twitter.com/6wyMqsU0Ax — Capt. Derek J. Allen (@LCSO_PIO) December 21, 2022

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.