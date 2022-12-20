Winners announced for ‘Sights & Lights Decorating Contest’ in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is good in Michiana?

The Mayor of Niles highlighted the best lights in town, announcing the winners of his “Sights & Lights Decorating Contest!”

With 218 votes, the home at 1310 Amherst is this year’s winner! Not far behind in second place with 209 votes is the home at 1315 Emerald Drive. And in third place, with 122 votes, is the home at 2035 Winn Road.

Prize packages will be ready for pick-up starting Jan. 2, 2023.

Instructions will be emailed to the winners!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve
Police lights
2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected
Darren Corbett
North Liberty man arrested, charged with murder of 3-month-old baby in Fulton County
As you enter the Jorgensen home, you are instantly greeted by 3 of the 81 trees currently on...
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
30-year-old woman killed in shooting at Benton Township apartment complex

Latest News

Winners announced in 'Sights & Lights' decorating contest
Funding in jeopardy for mental health crisis response center
Funding in jeopardy for mental health crisis response center
Santa's Elficers program will donate over 500 presents to kids.
500 kids to receive gifts this holiday through ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program with SBPD
‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park.
‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park