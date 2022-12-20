Winners announced for ‘Sights & Lights Decorating Contest’ in Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is good in Michiana?

The Mayor of Niles highlighted the best lights in town, announcing the winners of his “Sights & Lights Decorating Contest!”

With 218 votes, the home at 1310 Amherst is this year’s winner! Not far behind in second place with 209 votes is the home at 1315 Emerald Drive. And in third place, with 122 votes, is the home at 2035 Winn Road.

Prize packages will be ready for pick-up starting Jan. 2, 2023.

Instructions will be emailed to the winners!

