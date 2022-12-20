Who will play QB for the Irish in Jacksonville?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With bowl season officially underway in college football, the countdown is on for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup between No. 21 Notre Dame and No. 19 South Carolina in Jacksonville, Fla., in less than two weeks.

In terms of personnel for the bowl game, we know who will and who won’t take the field, but how much will certain players see the field remains to be seen. That includes the quarterback position.

After Drew Pyne announced that he would be transferring, sophomore Tyler Buchner and freshman Steve Angeli have been splitting first team reps in [practice. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Ron Powlus III is also on the QB depth chart behind Buchner and Angeli.

Buchner, who was named the starting quarterback for the Irish before the season, suffered an injury during the second game of the season against Marshall that ultimately ended his regular season.

So far, the coaching staff has kept quiet about who will start and how much each guy will play.

Both Angeli and Buchner spoke about practices over the weekend and what they’ve been like since bowl game prep started for the Irish.

“It’s been great,” Angeli said. “When Ty was hurt, he was always in the background helping me out. I could always go to him, and he’d always give me pointers, so he was a great pair of eyes to have. And now that he’s back on the field taking reps, we’ve been doing good competing against each other and just working as hard as we can to win this bowl game.”

“We strung together a good couple practice,” Buchner said. “Today was a little rustier than we’d like as an offense, but obviously the bar’s high. Things have been good, and it’s been good getting out there and practicing.”

The Fighting Irish will meet the Gamecocks at TIAA Bank Field on Dec. 30. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

