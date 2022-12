(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold.

Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:

ELKHART

Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue)

Open 24 Hours

**If you need a ride, call the non-emergency dispatch number for the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 295-7070

SOUTH BEND

Charles Black Community Center - 3419 W. Washington Street

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: CLOSED

Howard Park Event Center (219 S. St. Louis Boulevard)

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

**Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (unless there is inclement weather, then closed)

**Dec. 24: CLOSED

**NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

**NEW YEAR’S DAY (Jan. 1): 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter Street)

Monday- =Friday: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

**Dec. 24: CLOSED

**NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31): 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.

**NEW YEAR’S DAY (Jan. 1): CLOSED

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to update this list of available warming centers in Michiana

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.