Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area scheduled to open Friday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area!

While many of us stayed bundled up inside this weekend, the freezing temperatures were celebrated in northeastern Cass County, as crews were able to make snow the entire weekend.

According to Swiss Valley’s Facebook page, the slopes are slated to open for the season this Friday, Dec. 23!

This season, Swiss Valley will join the list of resorts with LED lighting on the slopes, while new ski boots and snowboards have been purchased to rent to customers. Even the cafe is getting new countertops and carpets.

