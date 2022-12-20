Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal pyramid scheme

(WNDU) - A gift exchange that makes the rounds on social media every year may seem innocent but is actually illegal.

The “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” claims that you will give one gift, and through some process, you will get many more gifts in return. But the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan says this exchange is not the same as “Secret Santa”.

“If I go to a gift exchange at the office, I bring a gift, you bring a gift, I give you, you give me, we each have one. But there’s not an expectation that I’m going to give one and get three,” explains Troy Baker, the VP of Community Relations & Education Foundation.

“What this Secret Sister Gift Exchange does is put the expectation that I’m going to put one in the pile and pull six out. And that sounds really intriguing if I can give one and get six, but you’re not going to get six. You’re going to give one, and that’s going to kick up the chain to the people that are profiting.”

The BBB tells 16 News Now Investigates that these gift exchanges are illegal pyramid schemes. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service considers it a form of gambling. That means if organizers of the pyramid scheme are caught, they could face jail time, fines, or a lawsuit for mail fraud. Thankfully, those who fall victim to this so-called gift exchange are not likely to be charged.

“Most of the people that you and I are talking to that see it on Facebook become the victims of it. So, by participating, you’re probably not real likely to be prosecuted, but you probably are fairly likely to lose out,” says Troy Baker.

There are several varieties of the “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” circulating online. Some may be sharing wine or books instead of gifts. But no matter what is being exchanged, anything that promises you will receive several items when you’re only contributing one item is likely too good to be true. That’s why the BBB recommends reporting these scams when you see them.

“You can report it to law enforcement, flag it as a scam on social media on Facebook or Instagram or whatever you see it on-- let those organizations know that this scam is happening so they can shut it down,” explains Baker.

You can also report the scam to the Better Business Bureau by visiting BBB.org/scamtracker.

