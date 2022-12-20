Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s all part of the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership’s “Safe Family Travel” holiday enforcement campaign.

Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving.

Their goal is to help ensure people make it to and from their celebrations safely.

If you’re out celebrating over the holidays, officials suggest that you arrange for a ride home from a designated driver or a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft.

Meanwhile, you are encouraged to call 911 if you encounter an impaired driver on the road.

The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership includes the following agencies from Elkhart County: Elkhart City Police Department, Goshen City Police Department, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Nappanee Police Department, Bristol Police Department, and Wakarusa Police Department.

