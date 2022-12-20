Nativity scene stolen from church in broad daylight

*NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a large nativity scene from outside a church in Louisiana.

The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport.

The church’s video tech posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief.

The video shows a dark-colored SUV pulling into the church’s empty parking lot and parking in front of the nativity scene. The driver gets out of the vehicle, opens the trunk, and proceeds to remove pieces from the nativity scene and load them into the back of the SUV.

The driver took nearly 10 items from the nativity scene overall, loading them into the SUV piece by piece. The driver left only a few pieces of the nativity scene behind before taking off.

Church officials said the driver covered the SUV’s license plate, so it is harder to track down the person responsible.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church at btchurch@baptisttabernacle.net or (318) 687-7473.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Michiana
Police lights
2 women found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected
Darren Corbett
North Liberty man arrested, charged with murder of 3-month-old baby in Fulton County
As you enter the Jorgensen home, you are instantly greeted by 3 of the 81 trees currently on...
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
The mugshot of Brandon Stahl in 2020.
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

Latest News

Notre Dame Men's Basketball in bounce back mode.
Notre Dame Men's Basketball in bounce back mode
Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
The Secret Sister Gift Exchange is an illegal pyramid scheme, according to the U.S. Postal...
Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal pyramid scheme
Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal scam.
Secret Sister Gift Exchange seen on social media is an illegal scam
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson