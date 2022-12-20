Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive additional payment for holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help cover the cost of their groceries.

The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eligible families who receive food assistance will receive the additional benefits on their Bridge Card between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24. These benefits are loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card online by clicking here or by calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

