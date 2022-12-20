Michiana road plows getting ready for winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Street departments across Michiana are strategizing ahead of the winter storm system that is predicted to hit the region later this week.

In Mishawaka, Streets Commissioner Tim Ryan said managers are meeting Tuesday to finetune their plans.

The biggest concerns for Princess City plows are icy roads and poor visibility.

“There’s times when you may go down Grape Road and some of the wind’s blowing, you’re in a whiteout for 10 seconds. Well 10 seconds is all it takes to be in an accident. Those guys know that they need to slow down and if they can’t get out of that, they know they need to find some place safe to go,” explained Ryan.

As for the potential of pulling plows off the streets in poor conditions, South Bend City officials said on Monday:

“There would need to be a situation that would be an imminent threat to the driver’s safety or if it got so cold that trucks were not able to operate in the conditions. The City snowplow crews work around the clock to ensure safe road conditions for the traveling public, police, fire, and EMS services.”

Should you cancel holiday travels plans?

Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group, said the 2.3 million Hoosiers that had expressed plans to drive to their holiday destination should reconsider doing so, with road conditions possibly being dangerous.

For anyone with flight plans, Hart recommended people buy traveler’s insurance.

“If you are flying, and you have not gotten traveler’s insurance, it’s not too late to do so. And you may want to because of the weather ahead, by getting travel insurance, you will get food vouchers if you’re three hours or more delayed, and some airlines provide that as well. However, if your flight is canceled, the hotel stay as well as transportation, transportation to and from the airport will most likely be covered. And those are just things that you want to take into consideration because of this bad weather coming up,” she said.

