Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/19/2022
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIANA
BOY SCORES
Faith Christian 69, West Central 53
Marquette Catholic 78, Elkhart Christian 38
Winamac 48, Delphi 38
GIRLS SCORES
Culver 52, Westville 39
Delphi 52, Winamac 18
Elkhart Christian 62, Gary 21st Century 31
MICHIGAN
BOYS SCORES
Buchanan 51, Constantine 38
Concord (Mich.) 48, Sturgis 40 (OT)
Grand Rapids Union 72, Benton Harbor 63
Kalamazoo Phoenix 73, Countryside Academy 58
Marcellus 52, Gobles 51
GIRLS SCORES
Brandywine 57, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 32
Buchanan 67, Constantine 16
Gobles 51, Marcellus 17
