Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/19/2022

INDIANA

BOY SCORES

Faith Christian 69, West Central 53

Marquette Catholic 78, Elkhart Christian 38

Winamac 48, Delphi 38

GIRLS SCORES

Culver 52, Westville 39

Delphi 52, Winamac 18

Elkhart Christian 62, Gary 21st Century 31

MICHIGAN

BOYS SCORES

Buchanan 51, Constantine 38

Concord (Mich.) 48, Sturgis 40 (OT)

Grand Rapids Union 72, Benton Harbor 63

Kalamazoo Phoenix 73, Countryside Academy 58

Marcellus 52, Gobles 51

GIRLS SCORES

Brandywine 57, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 32

Buchanan 67, Constantine 16

Gobles 51, Marcellus 17

