Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera.

**WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**

It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church parking lot on the south side of Cedar Street just east of Third Street.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, an 80-year-old woman, on the sidewalk while riding a BMX-style bike and grabbed her purse strap as he rode past her, causing her to be thrown to the ground. The suspect then jumped off the bike and jerked the purse from the victim’s arm before he fled the scene.

The 80-year-old victim suffered aggravated injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the assault, the suspect used the victims credit card multiple times.

In the process of the assault, police say the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained at the scene. The shoe was sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Grand Rapids for DNA analysis, which positively identified the suspect as Antoine Lamar Dallas.

The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office then authorized charges of robbery (unarmed) and theft/use of a financial transaction device.

Police say Dallas was arrested in Peru, Ind., and was extradited back to Michigan last Friday, Dec. 16.

Dallas was arraigned in the 5th District Court in Niles on Monday, Dec. 19, and was released on a $1,000 cash bond.

