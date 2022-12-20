Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty.

On Thursday, Dec. 14., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28.

On Aug. 21, 2020, officers were called to the 100-block of South Roosevelt Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. According to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at the time, they say that one male suffered a gunshot wound and later died, while a second man who was shot was in shot in critical condition in the ICU.

The second gunshot victim was later identified as Stahl.

In October 2020, police arrested Stahl and charged him with the murder of Serafino.

According to the St. Joseph County Jail’s website, Stahl was released on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

