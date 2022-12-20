Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives $2.9 million grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations in the state in hopes of expanding the Nurse-Family Partnership program.

Goodwill Industries of Michiana is one of the organizations chosen to receive $2.9 million.

The Nurse-Family Partnership program helps to provide care and support for pregnant individuals and first-time mothers to promote healthy pregnancies and give children a successful start.

The funding, secured through Senate Enrolled Act 2, will be used to increase the number of families served in Indiana’s counties and allow for expansion to new areas of the state.

The grant recipients are:

Healthier Moms and Babies, for expansion in the Northeast region - $1.1 million

Goodwill Industries of Michiana, for expansion in the Northwest region - $2.9 million

IU Health Bloomington, to expand current capacity - $210,064

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, for expansion in the Southeast, Southwest and Western regions - $5.1 million

“The primary bulk of that is going to go for salaries for our staff. Our new nurses,” said Debie Coble, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana. “In 2023, we are going to be challenged to hire 19 new nurses. We’re going to be able to reach into rural areas where sometimes getting to a doctor or having that care that you need is more difficult.”

Coble says that they hope to improve upon their existing services to serve more women.

“If we can get to full capacity that every mom who wants this service could have this service, then we’d take a look at what are other things this program is missing,” said Coble. “It’s a value add that we know is very important to our new moms.”

More information about Goodwill Industries of Michiana can be found here.

