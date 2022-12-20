Future of SJC crisis response team unclear after county commissioners meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s chief of police was among those who spent much of the day trying to prevent a “contract killing.”

The contract in danger of dying would have expanded mental health treatment options in St. Joseph County.

Supporters have been working on plans for a behavioral crisis center for about three years now, and the contract would have finally sealed the deal.

The contract was sent to the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners for further action. None was taken at Tuesday’s meeting, even though 32 individuals addressed the three-member panel, and all speakers were in favor of the crisis center.

“If the Ruszkowski family had somewhere to turn, probably my cousin wouldn’t be in ICU right now on life support as of two days ago,” Chief Ruszkowski revealed at the meeting.

“If you have a behavior, health, or substance abuse crisis, your options include jail, the emergency department, the streets, or maybe an inpatient psych unit,” added Oaklawn President and CEO, Laurie Nafziger.

The contract that would have changed the status quo for mental health treatment options was taken off the agenda by the new kid on the board, Commission President Carl Baxmeyer.

“The item referring to the behavioral crisis facility was taken off the agenda shortly after Commissioner Baxmeyer met with four of the county council members, two of whom have been openly hostile to the Department of Health,” said Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz.

Baxmeyer later told 16 News Now, “It’s the misunderstanding that we are opposed to this. That’s not true, but we have to look at how this affects everyone.”

While the project would be funded with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan in the beginning, Commissioner Baxmeyer says it would have added $900,000 a year to the budget after year three. Baxmeyer wants to ensure that the project is well thought out, fiscally sound, and not rushed.

That suggestion rubbed Chief Ruszkowski the wrong way.

“So, for people to say this is last minute? It is not last minute. This is a three-year process. We have been doing this for this. I, quite frankly, think it’s a slap in the face. Not just to the police department, but everybody you see here, who has somebody laying in ICU, in a hospital bed, fighting for their lives because something could have been done. Right now, something could be done before the end of this year, but it’s not. It’s pushed off, so it’s my cousin, their cousin, and yours. Wrong.”

The fact that the contract apparently won’t be approved by the end of 2022 isn’t fatal to the project, but it does make a difference in that the American Rescue Plan money would have to be reallocated by the county council in 2023.

While the council unanimously approved the crisis center project in December 2021, Republicans have since obtained a majority on the body.

