Emergency mobile food distribution to be held Wednesday for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an emergency mobile food distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons.

It’s taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mishawaka Food Pantry’s parking lot, which is located at 315 Lincoln Way West. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.

Patrons will receive a bag of items such as bread, peanut butter, jelly, beef stew, SpaghettiOs, soup, canned protein (tuna or chicken), snack items, and beverages. Additional items will be provided if available.

The distribution is limited to one bag per household. Up to 300 households will be served.

The emergency mobile food distribution comes as Michiana braces for a winter storm this week that is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerous cold.

According to its website, the Mishawaka Food Pantry has been temporarily closed because of a bedbug infestation that likely occurred through the pantry’s clothing donation process.

