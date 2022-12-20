Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard.

It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.

There was an ambulance on scene but it never left.

