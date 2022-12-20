Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years.

The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free.

This year, they have more than 160,000 lights.

Rod Cart starts decorating in September. He said he does it every year to spread joy.

“It’s just endless comments about, ‘how much does this cost you, are you rich?’ Yes, in Christmas lights I’m rich,” Cart said. “In spreading joy I’m rich.”

You can view the Cart family lights through January 2. They turn on at 6 p.m. every evening.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

