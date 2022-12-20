‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts held a ribbon cutting for a unique art installation called “Daydreamer,” on Monday.

Located at Plaza Park on the west bank of the St. Joseph River, across from Howard Park, this display is the first of its kind in the world.

Before they arrived in South Bend, they won the HUB Montreal First place award for the best public art installation.

“So, we just celebrated the grand opening of Plaza Park and a brand-new internationally acclaimed public art installation,” Executive Director of South Bend Venues Parks and Arts Aaron Perri said. “These are called Daydreamers. They come to us from Montreal, Canada, and they’re incredible, interactive experiences right here along the riverfront. The idea is that we’re complimenting the river lights installed back in 2015 with more intimate experiences.”

The three LED-illuminated benches each play a beautiful song, but they sound even better when used together.

That’s why city officials believe “Daydreamer” will bring together the community for a shared musical experience.

“This is over a three-year process. We started asking the community what type of art we would want to see along the riverfront and the idea was we’d build something that connected us, that united people. So, you really can’t enjoy these to their full potential by yourself. You have to do it with other people. In fact, the more people you have on these benches, moving them in sync, the more the melody starts to build. That’s the whole idea of bringing people together on the riverfront. They’re designed to spark experiences and conversations, perhaps your dreams, and what you experience with this interactive art.”

Perri also wanted to thank private donors of the project, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts fund and the Robby & Pamela Rask family.

