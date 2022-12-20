Bears in the Air program returns to give stuffed teddy bears to kids in hospitals

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It wouldn’t be Christmas without Bears in the Air!

South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle, and his team, are delivering 2,500 teddy bears to kids in six local hospitals!

Among the recipients are Beacon Children’s Hospital and St. Joe Mishawaka Medical Center.

“It is just such a great thing that Mike and his group do for our families,” said Lisa Nichols, NICU manager at Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Our babies, obviously, are too little to hold their bears, but it means the world to the families.”

The Bears in the Air program has been going on for 11 years now.

They’ve donated more than 17,000 bears to kids across Michiana in that time.

