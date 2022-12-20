Ask the Doctor: Important health reminders ahead of expected winter storm

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

This week, we’re bracing for a winter storm here in Michiana that is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerous cold. So, we decided to ask Dr. Bob for some important health reminders ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Question #1: “Can you touch on the warning signs of hypothermia?”

DR. BOB: Being outside in the cold can pose a lot of threats to our health. However, there isn’t really a standard time you can be outside.

So much of protecting ourselves is about wearing appropriate clothing with layers and insulation — like appropriate shoes, hats, and gloves. Many injuries will happen when people are not dressed appropriately.

Hypothermia is due to decreased core temperature. The elderly and people who take certain medicines such as diabetes medicines or sleep medicines are at higher risk.

The early signs of hypothermia are confusion, rapid heart rate, and increased shivering. If someone has more severe symptoms, they need to be evaluated in the hospital. However, if someone has mild symptoms, they should be placed in a warm room that is around 82 degrees Fahrenheit, remove all wet clothing, and be covered in blankets.

Question #2: “We know frostbite can also happen fast in frigid temperatures. Can you talk about the warning signs and how to avoid getting frostbite?”

DR. BOB: Frostbite is the actual freezing of body tissue. Typically, the hands, feet, or face.

Risk factors are similar to hypothermia. Early signs of frostbite are skin numbness, white or gray color, and feeling hard to touch. More advanced signs can include skin blisters.

Again, if there is a concern for significant frostbite it is best to be evaluated in the ER. If there are only mild symptoms, it is recommended to warm the hand in a warm bath around 100 degrees Fahrenheit rather than in hot water, which can do more damage.

Question #3: “We know a lot of shoveling is going to take place this weekend, but we also know it can be very dangerous. Can you share some important reminders on staying safe while shoveling?”

DR. BOB: Heart problems during shoveling I think come from a perfect storm of people who are out of shape doing a lot of vigorous activity in the cold weather.

It is important if you have not been exercising regularly to take a slow approach to shoveling and follow these tips:

  • Don’t go out and shovel for two hours.
  • Don’t push yourself if you start to feel winded or tired.
  • Take a break. Work for 10 minutes and rest, then start again.
  • For some people it may be better to snow blow or to ask someone to shovel for you.

If you can work on getting in better shape, it should be safer to be doing physical work in the cold in the future.

