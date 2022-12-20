500 kids to receive gifts this holiday through ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program with SBPD

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend FOP Lodge 36 is putting the finishing touches on their biggest-ever “Santa’s Elficers” program!

For years, South Bend officers have helped hundreds of children in need through the program.

The “Elficers” will be out making deliveries to families later this week!

An estimated 500 children will receive gifts this year, nearly double the amount from last year. Santa’s Elficers not only shop, wrap, and deliver gifts to children - they also provide meals to their families.

“Obviously, you can see right here all the food that we have behind me,” said Joshua Morgan, Vice President of South Bend FOP Lodge 36. “This is all community. This is how the Michiana community responds when we ask, ‘Hey, we need some help with the food drive. it’s a good feeling knowing the community supports and back you. It’s also a very good feeling knowing that you’re providing for families that are really in need.’”

South Bend police say they hope to serve more children each year.

Santa’s Elficers will be taking donations all the way through Christmas!

