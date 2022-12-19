Two Dead after Suspected Overdose

It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.
It happened in the 300 block of 62 avenue west in the Cody neighborhood.(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following an suspected overdose in North Liberty.

St. Joseph County Police responded just before 3 am for a call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak & Stanton Roads at the far south side of St. Joe County, almost to Lakeville and Marshall County.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle running and in drive with two individuals unconscious and without a pulse in the vehicle, both individuals were pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

No signs of crash, or trauma were visible. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

At this time the deaths are under investigation by the county police and county coroner, but fatal overdose is suspected for both individuals.

The identities of the individuals have not been released until next of kin is notified.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve: Blizzard Possible
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

WNDU FAWD
WNDU FAWD
Matt WNDU Announcement
Matt WNDU Announcement
As you enter the Jorgensen home, you are instantly greeted by 3 of the 81 trees currently on...
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
Local Jewish and community leaders gathered at the Jon Hunt Plaza in South Bend to celebrate...
Michiana celebrates the first day of Chanukah