Two Dead after Suspected Overdose

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following an suspected overdose in North Liberty.

St. Joseph County Police responded just before 3 am for a call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak & Stanton Roads at the far south side of St. Joe County, almost to Lakeville and Marshall County.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle running and in drive with two individuals unconscious and without a pulse in the vehicle, both individuals were pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

No signs of crash, or trauma were visible. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

At this time the deaths are under investigation by the county police and county coroner, but fatal overdose is suspected for both individuals.

The identities of the individuals have not been released until next of kin is notified.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.