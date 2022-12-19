Teen charged in deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two teens charged in the murder of Terez Parker Jr. appeared in court on Monday.

Parker, 17, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Roger Street back in March in what officials are describing as an attempted robbery.

One of the teens involved, 16-year-old Rafael Diaz-Garcia, has been charged as an adult for illegally having a gun and providing guns to minors. He’s due back in court on Jan. 17, 2023.

The other teen, who was 15 years old at the time, was in court on Monday to see if he’ll be waived to adult court. The teen faces felony murder and armed robbery charges.

