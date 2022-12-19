South Carolina man sentenced to 30 years in multi-year child exploitation case

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a years-long sexual exploitation case involving two Michigan children.

On Monday, Christopher James Masterson, 35, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to case documents, Masterson was engaged in a multi-year process of grooming a young girl from Chippewa County.

Over that time, Masterson convinced the girl to send him videos involving sex acts between her and a sibling. Masterson was driving from South Carolina to engage in sexual conduct with the girl when he was arrested. Police found sexually explicit videos of the girl on Masterson’s phone.

“This horrific type of predatory conduct harms the most vulnerable members of our society, leaving irreparable damage in its wake,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Those who seek to exploit children should know that my office will bring them to justice.”

The case was part of “Project Safe Childhood,” which is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

