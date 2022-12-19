South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery of liquor store, cell phone store

Sander Ray
Sander Ray(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in a couple of armed robberies that took place a year and a half ago.

Sander Ray, 25, previously pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ray was sentenced to 140 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Ray committed an armed robbery of a liquor store and then a cell phone store located in South Bend back in June 2021.

A co-defendant in the case, 35-year-old Andre Pittman, was sentenced back in September for his role in the offense to over 10 years (121 months) in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Andre Pittman
Andre Pittman (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU
First Alert Weather Day Thursday - Christmas Eve: Blizzard Possible
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
Police lights
2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected
Doctors at the South Bend Clinic are seeing new cases of POTS every single day.
Debilitating heart condition POTS linked to COVID-19 and, in rare cases, vaccines
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Niles Community Schools
Niles Community Schools closed Monday due to transportation shortages
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Harley
Back in July, emergency officials were called to the 3000 S. block of County Road 1075 East on...
North Liberty man arrested, charged with murder of 3-month-old baby in Fulton County