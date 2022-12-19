South Bend man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for armed robbery of liquor store, cell phone store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in a couple of armed robberies that took place a year and a half ago.

Sander Ray, 25, previously pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Ray was sentenced to 140 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Ray committed an armed robbery of a liquor store and then a cell phone store located in South Bend back in June 2021.

A co-defendant in the case, 35-year-old Andre Pittman, was sentenced back in September for his role in the offense to over 10 years (121 months) in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Andre Pittman (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.