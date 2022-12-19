RMHC Michiana brings the ‘North Pole’ to kids receiving care at Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?

How about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana and Beacon Children’s Hospital bringing the “North Pole” to families?

The annual event helps to bring joy to families experiencing the challenges of having a child in the hospital over the holidays.

Toys and other gifts are generously donated year-round to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

Families are then able to choose presents for patients and their siblings.

“When you put yourself in the shoes of a family who is going through the hospitalization of their child, that is just a time of uncertainty,” said Aaron Charles, director of marketing at RMHC Michiana. “It’s a time that is obviously incredibly difficult, and so we want to bring happiness, joy, you know, any bright moments that we can in that time.”

The event runs through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Families taking part in the North Pole should visit the Ronald McDonald House between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

