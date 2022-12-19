Over 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 11,000 pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry in Goshen.

The donation includes thousands of pounds of chicken breasts, drumsticks, and sausages — which is food that many families can use, especially this time of the year.

“For those that don’t have the opportunities or necessities of just daily things, food is absolutely crucial,” says Joel Shepherd, regional sales manager for Miller Poultry. “We’re just happy to be a part of this. This is something that we take very seriously, and we want to make sure that we are giving back to our community.”

