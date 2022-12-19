Notre Dame football players take Michiana kids shopping for Christmas gifts

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team took some time on Sunday afternoon to do some philanthropy here in Michiana!

The Fighting Irish weren’t fighting anything but holiday store traffic as they took to the aisles for this year’s “Shop with a Player” event. The football team treated over 100 children from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County to a holiday shopping spree at Meijer in Mishawaka.

Each child was given a $100 dollar budget to spend on gifts. And of course, the best part — they got to do their shopping alongside the Fighting Irish football players!

“We got an opportunity to give back,” said Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. “It’s been great. There are smiles on the kids’ faces. But I think our players’ smiles might be bigger than theirs. This is an awesome opportunity and an awesome way to give back to our community.”

The Fighting Irish will play their last game of the season on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Fla., where they will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.